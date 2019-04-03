Indian Navy tradesman mate admit card released, download at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy tradesman mate admit card: The Indian Navy has released the admit cards for the applicants applied for 554 tradesman posts. The admit card is available for download on its official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application process was started from March 2 and concluded on March 15, 2019.

The candidates will have to appear for a written exam which will be conducted in Hindi and English. The shortlisted and successful candidates will then be called for document verification. The admit cards are available for download till April 14.

Indian Navy tradesman mate: Vacancy details

Total posts: 554

Zone wise vacancy details:

Headquarters Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam: 46

Headquarters Western Naval Command, Mumbai: 502

Headquarters Southern Naval Command, Kochi:

Indian Navy tradesman mate admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in or copy this link to join directly

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on ‘register’ and register using personal information

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images, make payment

Selected candidates will be hired at the pay band as per seventh pay commission, Level 1. They will get a monthly remuneration of Rs 18,000 – Rs 56,900.

All shortlisted/eligible candidates will have to appear in the online computer based examination consisting of objective type questions based on essential qualifications. The syllabus will cover matriculation and ITI, in both English & Hindi (except for General English).

Twenty-five marks question will be asked in the General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English and General Awareness sections.