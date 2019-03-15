Indian Navy SSR, MR, AA result 2019 declared, how to download

Indian Navy SSR, MR, AA result 2019: The Indian Navy has announced the result date for the written exam conducted on for the post of senior secondary recruit (SSR), matric recruit (MR), and musician (MUS), sports entry and artificer apprentices (AA). The exam was conducted in October 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website — joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Advertising

Candidates who have cleared the written exam will appear for physical test and medical test followed by final screening and final medical enrolment. While only physically and medically fit candidates will be selected for the job, those who found medically unfit can appeal against its findings, if they so desire, at INHS Kalyani, Visakhapatnam within a maximum period of 21 days, according to the official release.

Indian Navy SSR, MR, AA result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘online application’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download the result and take print out for future reference.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.