Indian Navy SSR, AA, MR admit card release date: How to download, exam pattern

Indian Navy SSR, AA, MR admit card: The Indian Navy will release the admit card for the recruitment exam to be held for the post of artificer apprentice (AA), senior secondary recruits (SSR) and sailors. As per the official notice, the admit card will be available from January 24 to February 4 at the official website. Those who have applied for the exam can download the same at joinindianavy.gov.in.

A common computer-based exam will be held for AA and SSR entries. There will be 100 questions with one mark each. Test will be held in English and Hindi. The questions will comprose of four sections – English, Sciecne, Mathematics and general knowledge. For every wrong answer 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Indian Navy SSR, AA, MR admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will be there in the dashboard

Indian Navy SSR, AA, MR admit card: Salary

During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month. On successful completion of initial training, they will be paid in the range of Rs 21,700 – Rs 69,100

