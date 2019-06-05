Indian Navy SSC recruitment 2019: Vacancies for engineers, salary upto Rs 2.12 lakh

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy has invited applications for the post of Short Service Commission

(SSC) officers in its Executive (IT) and technical branches under the University Entry Scheme (UES), for the course beginning in June 2020.

The online registration process will begin from June 7 and the last date to apply is June 27, 2019. Those interested can apply on the official website — joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicant should be in the final year of regular BE/B Tech or integrated degree course in Information Technology/ Computer Science Engineering/ Computer Engineering for Executive Branch and Mechanical Engineering/ Marine Engineering/ Instrumentation Engineering/ Aeronautical Engineering/ Aerospace Engineering in the Engineering branch, and Electrical Engineering/ Electronics Engineering/ Telecommunication Engineering/ Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Power Engineering/ Avionics Engineering for the Technical branch, from an AICTE-recognised university and should have obtained minimum 60 per cent aggregate marks till the pre-final year (till fifth semester of BE/B.Tech and seventh semester of five year integrated course).

Age: Applicants should be born between 2 July 1996 and 1 July 1999, both dates inclusive.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply online’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘register’, fill details, submit

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Selection process

Selected candidates will have to undergo Naval Campus selection process. Candidates who qualify the campus interview will be called for an SSB interview. The SSB interview will be conducted at Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Coimbatore/ Visakhapatnam/ Kolkata between December 19 and April 20. Those selected in the SSB interview will be informed via email. The SSB interview consists of two stages and is conducted over a period of five days.

Training for selected candidates will begin in June 2020 at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala. Candidates will undergo a 22 weeks Naval Orientation Course, followed by professional training in Naval Ships and Training Establishments. For entry to the Executive branch posts, the Naval Orientation Course will be held over a duration of four weeks.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Medical standards

For candidates applying to the electrical/engineering branch, the minimum height required is 157 cm, with eye-sight of 6/24 in both eyes or 6/6 both eyes (correctable with glasses). For applicants who wish to apply for the Executive (IT) branch, the minimum height required is 157 cm, with 6/60 eyesight in both eyes or 6/6 both eyes (correctable with glasses). Weight should be in correlation with the height.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Salary

The pay scale for a sub lieutenant (level 10) will be in the range of Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,10,700. For a Lieutenant (level 10B), the pay would vary between Rs 61,300 and Rs 1,20,900. A Lieutenant Commander (level 11) will get a pay of Rs 69,400 – Rs 1,36,900. A Commander (level 12A) will be eligible for a pay scale of Rs 1,21,200- Rs 2,12,400.

