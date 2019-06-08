Indian Navy, SBI, DRDO recruitment 2019: Latest jobs to apply in June

A multitude of vacancies have opened up in various government, private sectors in and around the country. Candidates who are looking for jobs can apply in the Indian Coast Guard, State Bank of India, Indian Navy, DRDO and in many other sectors. The online application process for most of the vacant posts will be closed by this month. Have a look at the vacancies to apply this month.

Jobs to apply in June

Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment 2019

The Indian Coast Guard under the Ministry of Defence has released an online application for the post of Navik. The interested candidates can apply at the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is June 10 (Monday), 5 pm.

Candidates will have to appear for an objective-type exam. Candidates will be assessed on quantitative aptitude, mathematics, general science, English, current affairs and GK, and reasoning. Those who clear the written exam will be appearing for physical fitness test (PFT) and document verification (DV).

Eligibility

Education: Applicant should be at least class 10 pass with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the minimum marks are relaxed by 5 per cent.

Age: Applicant should be at least 18-year-old to be eligible to apply for the job. The upper age limit is capped at 22 years for the unreserved category. For candidates belonging to the SC and ST category, the upper age is relaxed by five years and for OBC category candidates it is relaxed by three years.

SBI SO recruitment 2019

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officers (SO). The process for online registration of application and payment of fees ends on June 2, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, sbi.co.in.

A total of 19 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. The posts on the offer include those of General Manager (IT-Strategy, Architecture and Planning), Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management), Deputy General Manager (Enterprise and Technology Architecture), Assistant General Manager (Enterprise and Technology Architecture), Chief Manager(Infrastructure Architect), Chief Manager(Application Architect), Chief Manager (Business Architect), Manager (Security Architect), Data Architect and Data Translator. The place of posting is likely to be Mumbai or Navi Mumbai.

Eligibility

Age: For the post of a General Manager (IT-Strategy, Architecture and Planning), the applicant should be younger than 50 years. The candidate’s age will be calculated as on March 31 for these posts. For the post of a Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management), candidates should be at younger than 45 years. For this post, the age will be calculated as on April 1, 2019.

Education: For the post of General Manager (IT-Strategy, Architecture and Planning), candidates should have at least done B.E./B.Tech/MCA from a recognised institution. MBA and TOGAF certification will be preferred as additional qualifications. For the post of a Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management), an MBA in Finance or equivalent/ Chartered Accountant and FRM Certification and or CFA will be preferred.

Work experience: For the post of General Manager (IT-Strategy, Architecture and Planning), a minimum experience of 18 years is required post minimum qualification as on April 30,2019, in IT field, preferably with a software development background. For the post of a Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management), a minimum work experience of 15 years post qualification as on April 1,2019, with banks/financial institutions, regulatory bodies in the areas of Asset Liability Management, Treasury Management and Risk Management is required.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019

The Indian Navy has invited applications for the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in its Executive (IT) and technical branches under the University Entry Scheme (UES), for the course beginning in June 2020.

The online registration process will begin from June 7 and the last date to apply is June 27, 2019. Those interested can apply on the official website — joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Eligibility

Educational Qualification: Applicant should be in the final year of regular BE/B Tech or integrated degree course in Information Technology/ Computer Science Engineering/ Computer Engineering for Executive Branch and Mechanical Engineering/ Marine Engineering/ Instrumentation Engineering/ Aeronautical Engineering/ Aerospace Engineering in the Engineering branch, and Electrical Engineering/ Electronics Engineering/ Telecommunication Engineering/ Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Power Engineering/ Avionics Engineering for the Technical branch, from an AICTE-recognised university and should have obtained minimum 60 per cent aggregate marks till the pre-final year (till fifth semester of BE/B.Tech and seventh semester of five year integrated course).

Age: Applicants should be born between 2 July 1996 and 1 July 1999, both dates inclusive.

DRDO recruitment 2019

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for the post of technician A under the defence research and development organisation technical cadre (DRTC). The application process is open and the last date to apply is June 26, 2019. Interested can apply at drdo.gov.in.

A total of 351 posts are vacant and will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates will be selected through a computer-based test followed by a trade test and document verification process. Candidates will have to score at least 40 per cent marks in tier-I exam to be eligible for next round. For reserved category candiates, the same is 35 per cent.

Eligibility

Education: To be eligible for the job, the candidate must have completed at least class 10 or equivalent education and hold a relevant ITI certificate

Age: Candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 28 years

TISS recruitment 2019

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) has invited applications for the several faculty positions in social science and allied fields at the level of professor, associate professor, and assistant professor. A total of 39 vacancies are on offer. Interested candidates can apply at tiss.edu.

The application process is on and will conclude on June 15, 2019. Candidates will be selected based on their previous record and their performance in the interview. If called for the interview, the applicant must submit a ‘no objection certificate’ from the current employer.

Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have at least a post-graduate degree with at least 55 per cent marks in a related field. The education qualification and work experience varies based on the post and campus is applying for.

SBI SO recruitment 2019

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment exam for the post of specialist cadre officers (SO). The application process is open and will conclude on June 12, 2019. The procedure to pay the fee will also end on June 12, however, candidates can take a print out of their form till Interested candidates can apply at the official website, sbi.co.in.

A total of 65 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. The posts on the offer include bank medical officer (BMO), manager analyst, and advisor for fraud management. The application forms will be shortlisted and selected candidates will have to appear for an interview round based on which a merit list will be created and the final selection will be done.

Eligibility

Age: For the post of BMO, the applicant should be younger than 35 years and for the post of advisor anyone below the age of 63 years can apply. The date of calculating age will be calculated as on March 31, 2019 for these posts. For the post of manager analyst, candidates should be at least 27 years old but younger than 35 years old. For the post of manager analyst, the age will be calculated as on April 20, 2019.

Education: For the post of BMO, candidates should have at least an MBBS degree, for manger’s post a CA or MBA or PGDM (finance) or equivalent qualification is required. For the post of advisor, candidates should be a retired IPS or state police or cyber crime or handled any vigilance.

BSF Recruitment 2019 Notification

The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications for the post of head constable (radio operator) and head constable (radio mechanic) at its official website, bsf.nic.in for both male and female candidates. A total of 1072 vacancies are on offer through this recruitment drive.

The online application process will begin from May 14, 2019 at 1 am and will conclude on June 12 at 11:59 pm. Candidates will have to appear for a written exam followed by physical standard and physical endurance test (PST/PET) followed by descriptive test and final medical exam.

Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 18 years of age to apply for the job but the upper age limit is capped at 25 years. For those belonging to OBC category, the upper age limit is 28 and for SC, ST category candidates it is 30 years.

Education: Candidates should have cleared class 12 or equivalent with physics, chemistry, mathematics from regular mode and should have 60 per cent marks at least or should have a two-year industrial training institute certificate (ITI) in radio and television or general electronics or related field.

LIC ADO recruitment 2019

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released recruitment notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO). There are a total of 1753 ADO vacancies in the various divisional offices under Western Zonal offices, Maharashtra. Candidates can apply online through the official website on or before June 9, 2019.

Eligibility

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. The candidates with at least two years of experience will be preferred.

Age: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be above 30 years of age.

