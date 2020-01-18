Indian Navy sailor recruitment for 12th pass: Check how to apply

Indian Navy sailor recruitment 2019: Apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in. (Representational image) Indian Navy sailor recruitment 2019: Apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in. (Representational image)

Indian Navy sailor recruitment: The Indian Navy has invited applications for the post of Sailor at its official website, joinindianary.gov.in. The applications process is open and will close by January 26. For candidates belonging to North East, Jammu Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands, the deadline is January 31. Interested can apply at the official website, joinindianavy.gov.in.

Candidates will have to appear for trials at the designated naval centres. On qualifying the same, they will be called for a medical standard test at INS Hamla, Mumbai. On final selection, candidates will have to undergo training for courses at INS Chika.

Indian Navy sailor recruitment: Eligibility

Age: To apply for the course, candidates should be at least 17 years of age. The upper age is capped at 22 years.

Education: Applicants should have cleared class 12 or equivalent.

Sports: Since the requirement is under sports quota, candidates also need to have participated at international or national or state-level tournaments. Applicant should also have attained minimum 6th position in national (senior) or third in national (junior) or the third rank in inter-university meets.

Indian Navy sailor recruitment: Salary

During the training, candidates will get a salary of Rs 14,600. On being hired the basic salary will be up to Rs 43,100 and allowances extra.

