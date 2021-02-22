Indian Navy recruitment 2021: Vacancies released for 1159 tradesman posts, check details

Indian Navy recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy has released a recruitment notification inviting interested candidates to apply for the tradesman posts. The application process will begin on February 22, and candidates can apply through the website- joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 1159 vacancies of which 710 vacant posts are for Eastern Naval Command, Western Naval Command is 324 and, Southern Naval Command will fill 125 posts.

The application process will be closed on or before March 7 by 5 pm.

Indian Navy recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Education qualification: Candidates who have cleared class 10 from a recognised institute/board can apply.

Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years of age but not above 25 years.

Application fee: Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 205. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen category and women are exempted from it.

Pay scale: The selected candidates will get a monthly remuneration of Rs 18,000 – Rs 56,900, as per seventh pay commission, level 1.

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘join navy’ in the subjection, ‘ways to join navy’ click on ‘civilians’

Step 3: Click on Tradesman mate (TMM)

Step 4: Click on ‘register’ and register using personal information

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images, make payment.