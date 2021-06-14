Indian Navy recruitment 2021: Application window open for 50 vacancies

The selected candidates will have to undergo training in one of two courses- General Service (Executive) or Hydrography. File.

The Indian Navy is recruiting candidates for the post of Short Service Commission officers and is inviting applications for the same. This recruitment drive aims to fill 50 vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates may apply for the post on the official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date for applications is June 26.

The Extended Naval Orientation course will commence from January 2022 at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kerala. The selected candidates will have to undergo training in one of two courses — General Service (Executive) or Hydrography.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 50

Eligibility criteria

The recruitment drive is inviting applications from unmarried men only. Only those candidates born between January 2, 1997 and July 1, 2002 are eligible to apply for the posts.

Candidates who have a BE/ BTech graduate or a post-graduate degree with at least 60 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA or are in their final year from a university incorporated by an Act of Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as universities/autonomous universities.

Selection process

According to the official notification, applications will be shortlisted on the preference of entries and marks obtained by candidates in the qualifying degree till the fifth semester. Shortlisted candidates will be informed about the details of the SSB interview through email/SMS. The SSB interviews will be conducted from July 21, in Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Visakhapatnam / Kolkata, but dates are subject to change.

The merit list will be compiled on the basis of SSB. Candidates who are declared medically fit and are recommended by SSB will be appointed for training on the basis of the entry-wise merit list and the number of vacancies available in the respective entry.

For further details about eligibility and other such information, candidates are advised to visit the official Indian Navy website- joinindiannavy.gov.in.