Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 53 SSC posts, apply by April 5

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: There are 53 Short Service Commission vacant posts, and the candidates can apply online through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The candidates can apply online on or before April 5, 2019

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: The online application process will be closed on April 5

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Indian Navy has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of SSC officer. There are 53 Short Service Commission vacant posts, and the candidates can apply online through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree in Science, Commerce, Technology, and various other streams. The online application process has been commenced on March 16, and will continue till April 5, 2019.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Vacancy details 

Total posts: 53

Post wise vacancy details:

Observer: 6

Pilot (MR): 3

Pilot (Other than MR): 5

Logistics: 15

Education: 24

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

SSC (Logistics): The candidates should possess Bachelor’s degree is Architecture, Science, Commerce, Technology, Engineering, Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Application (MCA), Master of Science (M.Sc).

SSC (Observer/ Pilot): The candidates need to possess BE/B.Tech degree in any discipline.

Education: The candidates need to possess Master’s, Bachelor’s degree in specific discipline.

Age Limit:

SSC (Logistics and IT): The candidates need to be born between January 2, 1995 and July 1, 2000.

Education: The candidates need to be born between January 2, 1995 and January 1, 1999.

Observer: The candidates need to be born between January 2, 1996 and January 1, 2001.

Pilot (MR/ Other than MR): The candidates need to born between January 2, 1996 and January 1, 2001.

Pay allowances: The selected candidates will be inducted as sub-lieutenants and will get pay allowance on the basis of it.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in, on or before April 5, 2019.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: March 16

Last date to apply online: March 5, 2019.

