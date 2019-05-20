Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Apply for 121 posts, monthly salary up to Rs 2 lakh

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy has invited applications from both male and female candidates for the short service commission (SSC) and Permanent Commission (PC) jobs. The selected candidates will have to undergo a training course commencing June 20, 2019 at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. A total of 121 posts are on the offer this year. The application process has already begun and the last date to apply is May 29, 2019.

Interested candidates need to visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in to be able to view marks. Officers of all branches/ cadres except the officers of IT will undergo 22 weeks Naval Orientation Course whereas officers of SSC (IT) will undergo four weeks naval orientation course at the Naval Academy in Ezhimala. The training will be followed by professional training in Naval Ships and Training Establishments as per regulations.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies -121

Executive Branch

SSC Naval Armament Inspection Cadre (NAIC) – 8

SSC ATC – 4

SSC Observer – 6

SSC Pilot (MR) – 3

SSC Pilot (Other than MR) – 5

SSC Logistics – 14

SSC X (IT) – 15

Technical Branch

SSC Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)] – 24

SSC Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] – 24

Education Branch

PC Education – 18

The posts of SSC Naval Armament Inspection Cadre, SSC ATC, SSC Observer, SSC Pilot and SSC Logistics are open to women as well.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

Candidates whose applications are received on time, will be called for Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET). The exam will be conducted in August 2019. On the basis of the INET rank, candidates will be selected. Only those candidates who qualify in all sections of the INET exam will be shortlisted to appear in SSB interview. SSB interviews for shortlisted candidates will be scheduled form October 2019 onwards.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates who have an undergraduate engineering degree or are in the final year of engineering course or have done B.Sc from an AICTE recognised educational institute are eligible to apply. Candidates should have attained a minimum of 60 per cent marks in the exam.

Age: Candidates applying for the post of SSC Naval Armament Inspection Cadre, SSC ATC should be born between July 1995 and January 2001. Those applying for the post of SSC Observer, SSC Pilot (MR) and SSC Pilot (Other than MR) should be born between January 1996 and July 2001. While for the post of SSC Logistics, and technical branch posts, the candidates born between January 1995 and January 2001 are eligible to apply. For the posts of PC Education, the candidates should be born between July 1995 and Jul 1999.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply online’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘register’

Step 5: Fill in personal details and click ‘register’

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Examination fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 205 through online mode. Women candidates/SC/ST are exempted from payment of fees.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will be inducted as officers in the rank of Sub-Lieutenant. Candidates selected for the post of sub-lieutenant will be hired at a salary bracket of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,10,700. For lieutenant’s posts, candidates will get the salary bracket of Rs 61,300 to Rs 1,20,900.

For the post of Lieutenant Commander, selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 69,400 and Rs 1,36,900 and for the post of commander, the salary bracket will be Rs 1,21,200 and Rs 2,12,400.

