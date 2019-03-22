Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Apply for 56 pilot, executive posts, admission through SSC

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy has invited applications from male and female candidates for the post of short service commission (SSC) officers in the executive and education branch. A total of 56 posts are on the offer. The application process has already begun and will conclude on April 5, 2019.

Advertising

Interested candidates can apply the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. To be eligible for these jobs candidates will have to clear the SSC exam which is for five days duration including different stages. Selected candidates will have to undergo 22 weeks of Naval Orientation course. They will be inducted as officers in the rank of Sub Lt. The training is tentatively scheduled to commence in end-December 2019 at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala.

Read | Latest govt jobs to apply for in March

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 56

Observer – 6

Pilot (MR) – 3

Pilot (Other than MR) – 5

Logistics – 18

Education – 24

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates who have cleared engineering degree or are in the final year of engineering in any discipline with at least 60 per cent marks can apply for the same. The applicant must secure 60 per cent marks in class 10 and 12 and a minimum of 60 per cent in English in class 10 and class 12.

Age: Candidates applying for the post of observer and pilot posts, should be born between January 1996 to January 2001. Those applying for the post of logistics should be born between January 1995 to July 2000. While for the post of education officer, the candidates born between January 1995 to January 1999 are eligible to apply.

Advertising

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

SSB interviews for shortlisted candidates will be scheduled from May to August at Bangalore for pilot and observer candidates and at Bangalore/Bhopal/Coimbatore/Visakhapatnam/Kolkata for other branches/ entries. Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview on their e-mail or through SMS (provided by candidates in their application form).

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The SSB interview test will be conducted for five days. The stage-I tests will consist of intelligence tests, picture perception and group discussion. Candidates who fail to qualify in stage-I will be sent back on the same day from SSB Centre, according to the official notification.

The stage-II tests will consist of psychological tests, group task tests and interview. Successful candidates will undergo a medical exam. Candidates of pilot entry are required to undergo PABT (Pilot aptitude battery test) followed by aviation medical examination.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on ‘current events’

Step 3: In the sub-category click on ‘officer entry-ssc in executive branch’ link

Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 5: Register using basic information

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.