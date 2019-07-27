Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Apply for 400 vacancies for class 10th pass, salary up to Rs 1.51 lakh

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy has invited applications for the post of a sailor, matric recruit (MR) at its website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. A total of 400 vacancies are advertised through this post. The applications have begun and the last date to apply is August 1, 2019.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a computer-based exam followed by physical fitness test and medical examination. The exam will have 50 questions catering one mark each. The exam will be multiple choice and be conducted in English and Hindi. Candidates will be given 30 minutes to solve the test. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be born between Apil 1, 2000 to March 21, 2003 – both dates inclusive

Education: Candidates mush have passed class 10 from a recognised board.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindianarmy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on apply online

Step 3: Click on the registration

Step 4: Fill details, submit

Step 5: Log-in using the registered number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Salary

During the training period, candidates will get a salary of Rs 14600. Once recruited they will get Salary between Rs 47,600 to Rs 1.51 lakh allowanced including fixed DA of Rs 52000 extra.

