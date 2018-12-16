Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Apply for 500 vacancies, registration begins December 14

Indian Navy recruitment: The Indian navy in its official release has advertised for 500 vacancies across the posts of sailors for senior secondary recruit (SSR), Sailors for martic recruit (MR) and artificer apprentice (AA).

The recruitment will be done through an online exam. The exam will be held in February 2019 and the result will be announced within a month’s time. After written exam, candidates will have to appear for physical fitness test and then undergo a medical examination. Only after qualifying in all three a candidate will be selected. The selected candidates will have to start training from August 2019 onwards.

Indian Navy recruitment: Important dates

Applications commencement – December 14, 2018

Application deadline – December 30, 2018

Admit card release date – January 2019

Exam date – February 2019

Indian Navy recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Education qualification: Candidates should have cleared class 12 exam with at least 60 per cent marks. Also, in class 12 candidate must have Mathematics and Physics as compulsory subjects along with anyone of Chemistry/Biology/Computer science

Age limit: Candidates should not be less than 17 years of age and not more than 20 years

Pay Scale: Candidates will be given a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month while on training. On successful completion of the training candidates, an MSP of Rs 5200 plus group pay of Rs 62000 will be allotted to the candidates along with monthly DA.

Indian Navy recruitment: Exam pattern

Computer-based exam: A total of 100 questions, each carrying one mark will be asked. The mode of the exam will be bilingual implying candidates can either attempt exam in Hindi or English. The exam will be MCQ based and consist of subjects – English, science, mathematics and general knowledge at par with class 12 syllabus. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Physical fitness Test: Candidates will have to cover 1.6 kilometres in seven minutes times and perform 20 squats and 10 push-ups.

Indian Navy recruitment: How to apply

Step 1 – Visit the official website – joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2 – On the home page, scroll down to find ‘apply online’ link

Step 3 – Those applying first time should register

Step 4 – Else, direct log-in

Step 5 – Fill in the recruitment form and apply

Note: The link will start working once the applications are open.

