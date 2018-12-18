Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Online application process begins for 3,400 sailor posts, apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: The Indian navy has advertised for several posts for sailors including senior secondary recruit (SSR), matric recruit (MR), and musician (MUS), sports entry and artificer apprentices (AA). The Indian navy is looking to fill as many as 3,400 posts through this recruitment drive.
Interested candidates can start applying at the official website – joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to send the application is December 30, 2018. The exam will be bilingual conducted in objective type format. The dates of the exam are expected to be released soon.
Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Vacancy details
Total vacant posts: 3,400
Indian Navy recruitment: Selection procedure
Candidates will have to appear for a written test. Shortlisted candidates will appear for physical test and medical test followed by final screening and final medical enrolment at INHS ASVINI.
While only physically and medically fit candidates will be selected for the job, those who found medically unfit can appeal against its findings, if they so desire, at INHS Kalyani, Visakhapatnam within a maximum period of 21 days, according to the official release.
Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Exam pattern
The objective type exam will be bilingual and be conducted in both Hindi and English language. The question paper will comprise of four sections – English, science, mathematics and general knowledge.
Candidates will be given 60 minutes duration to solve the exam. The candidates are required to pass in all sections and in aggregate as well.
Indian Navy recruitment: Application procedure
Applicants can apply online by following procedure or send the from by post to – The Commanding Officer, (for Director of Music), INS Kunjali, Colaba, Mumbai 4000
Applications sent by speed post or courier will be rejected. Candidates need to send post (if applying offline), via ordinary post only, according to official release.
Indian Navy recruitment: How to apply
Step 1: Visit joinindiannavy.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find ‘apply online’
Step 3: Click on the link, a new tab will open
Step 4: Click on the register button. Use your Aadhaar or other details to register yourself
Step 5: Validate your account by link sent to your registered id
Step 6: Log-in, go to dashboard and start filling in the formalities.