Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Last date to apply for 3,400 sailor posts is December 30

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: The online window to apply for senior secondary recruit (SSR), matric recruit (MR), and musician (MUS), sports entry and artificer apprentices (AA), and other vacancies in Indian Navy will be closed on December 30, 2018.

Indian Navy has earlier advertised for vacancies for various posts, the candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total vacant posts: 3,400

Indian Navy recruitment: Selection procedure

Candidates will have to appear for a written test. Shortlisted candidates will appear for physical test and medical test followed by final screening and final medical enrolment at INHS ASVINI.

While only physically and medically fit candidates will be selected for the job, those who found medically unfit can appeal against its findings, if they so desire, at INHS Kalyani, Visakhapatnam within a maximum period of 21 days, according to the official release.

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Exam pattern

The objective type exam will be bilingual and be conducted in both Hindi and English language. The question paper will comprise of four sections – English, science, mathematics and general knowledge.

Candidates will be given 60 minutes duration to solve the exam. The candidates are required to pass in all sections and in aggregate as well.

Indian Navy recruitment: Application procedure

Applicants can apply online by following procedure or send the from by post to – The Commanding Officer, (for Director of Music), INS Kunjali, Colaba, Mumbai 4000

Applications sent by speed post or courier will be rejected. Candidates need to send post (if applying offline), via ordinary post only, according to official release.

