Indian Navy MR result 2020 declared at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Navy MR result 2019: The Indian Navy has released the result for the matric recruitment (MR) exam of MR 04/2020 batch. The candidates can check the results through the website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. A merit lis of candidates has also been released. A total of 353 candidates have been mentioned in the list.
Candidates selected will undergo 14 weeks Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments. Branch/ Trade will be allocated as per the requirement of Service.
Navy MR result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘current events’
Step 3: Click on ‘merit list fro MR recruitment’
Step 4: Click on ‘click here’ link
Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 6: A PDF will open, check your roll number
For MR exam, candidates who have cleared class 10 can apply. The recruitment was conducted for several posts including chef, steward and sanitary hygienist
Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.