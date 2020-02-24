Indian Navy MR result 2020 declared at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian MR result 2019: Candidates can check result at joinindiannavy.gov.in. (Representational Image) Indian MR result 2019: Candidates can check result at joinindiannavy.gov.in. (Representational Image)

Navy MR result 2019: The Indian Navy has released the result for the matric recruitment (MR) exam of MR 04/2020 batch. The candidates can check the results through the website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. A merit lis of candidates has also been released. A total of 353 candidates have been mentioned in the list.

Candidates selected will undergo 14 weeks Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments. Branch/ Trade will be allocated as per the requirement of Service.

Navy MR result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘current events’

Step 3: Click on ‘merit list fro MR recruitment’

Step 4: Click on ‘click here’ link

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 6: A PDF will open, check your roll number

For MR exam, candidates who have cleared class 10 can apply. The recruitment was conducted for several posts including chef, steward and sanitary hygienist

