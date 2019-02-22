Indian Navy MR result 2019 declared at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Toggle Menu
Navy MR result 2019: The Indian Navy has released the result for the matric recruitment (MR) exam conducted in April 2019 on its website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. A merit lis of candidates has also been released. A total of 353 candidates have been mentioned in the list.

Candidates selected will undergo 14 weeks Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments. Branch/ Trade will be allocated as per the requirement of Service.

Navy MR result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘current events’

Step 3: Click on ‘merit list fro MR recruitment’

Step 4: Click on ‘click here’ link

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 6: A PDF will open, check your roll number

Navy MR result 2019: Check syllabus

Meanwhile, another recruitment drive for the same post will be conducted tomorrow. For MR exam, candidates who have cleared class 10 can apply. The recruitment was conducted for several posts including chef, steward and sanitary hygienist

