Indian Navy MR admit card 2019 released: How to download

Indian Navy MR admit card 2019: Indian Navy released the admit card for Matric Recruit (MR) posts on Thursday, September 12, 2019. The candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card through the official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in. The admit card will be available at the website from September 12 to 21, 2019.

The selected candidates will undergo 14 weeks of basic training at INS Chilka followed by professional training in the allotted trade in various naval training establishments. The branch or trade will be allocated as per the requirement of service.

Indian Navy MR admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates need to download and take a print out of the admit card. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card and identity proof, according to the official website.

