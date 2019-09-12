Toggle Menu
Indian Navy MR admit card 2019 released: How to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/indian-navy-mr-admit-card-2019-released-joinindiannavy-gov-in-5988715/

Indian Navy MR admit card 2019 released: How to download

Indian Navy MR admit card 2019: The candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card through the official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in. The admit card will be available at the website from September 12 to 21

indian navy, indian navy admit card, indian navy admit card 2019, indian navy ssr admit card 2019, indian navy aa admit card
Indian Navy MR admit card 2019 is available at the website joinindiannavy.gov.in 

Indian Navy MR admit card 2019: Indian Navy released the admit card for Matric Recruit (MR) posts on Thursday, September 12, 2019. The candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card through the official website- joinindiannavy.gov.inThe admit card will be available at the website from September 12 to 21, 2019.

The selected candidates will undergo 14 weeks of basic training at INS Chilka followed by professional training in the allotted trade in various naval training establishments. The branch or trade will be allocated as per the requirement of service.

Indian Navy MR admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates need to download and take a print out of the admit card. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card and identity proof, according to the official website.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019Railway JobsBank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android