Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2019: Indian Navy has released the admit card for Matric Recruit (MR) posts. The candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official website – joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The Indian Navy had earlier invited applications asking unmarried males to fill for 400 sailors vacancies for the post of Matric Recruit (MR) October 2020 batch.

Indian Navy MR admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in or click here for a direct link

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

Exam pattern: The question paper will contain a total of 50 multiple choice questions of class 10 level. It will be divided into science, maths and general knowledge. Each question will carry 1 mark each and there will be negative marking of 0.25 for an incorrect answer. The time allotted to complete the test will be 30 minutes only.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of how they perform state-wise in the computer-based examination, subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in medical examinations.

