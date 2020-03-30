Indian Navy INET results 2020 released, check direct link

INET results 2020 are available at the website- joinindianavy.gov.in INET results 2020 are available at the website- joinindianavy.gov.in

INET result 2020: The Indian Navy has released the results of the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) on March 30, 2020. The candidates who had appeared in the entrance examination can check the results through the website- joinindianavy.gov.in.

The entrance examination was conducted in February.

INET results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- joinindianavy.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘result’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference

INET result 2020: Selection procedure

–The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of INET. The time duration of INET will be of two hours.

-It will consist of 100 multiple choice questions on English, Reasoning & Numerical Ability, General Science, Mathematical Aptitude and General Knowledge.

-Each section will comprise of 100 marks and there will be negative marking of one mark for every incorrect answer.

The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. The recruitment examination is conducted for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer Entry 2021. There are a total of 144 vacant posts of officers.

