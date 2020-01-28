Indian Navy INET admit card 2020: Release date and time

Indian Navy INET admit card 2020 will be released today Indian Navy INET admit card 2020 will be released today

Indian Navy INET admit card 2020: The Indian Navy will release the admit card for the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET 2019) on January 28, 2020. The hall ticket will be available on the website- joinindianavy.gov.in. The candidates can download the hall ticket from January 28 to February 8, 2020.

The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted in February. The dates of the examination will be notified soon.

The recruitment examination will consist of 100 multiple choice questions on English, Reasoning and Numerical Ability, General Science, Mathematical Aptitude and General Knowledge. Each section will comprise of 100 marks and there will be negative marking of one mark for every incorrect answer.

Indian Navy INET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- joinindianavy.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. The recruitment examination is conducted for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer Entry 2021. There are a total of 144 vacant posts of officers.

