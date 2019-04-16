Indian Navy Chargeman recruitment 2019 application form released: 172 jobs for diploma holders, salary up to Rs 1.12 lakh

Indian Navy Chargeman recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy has invited applications for the post of chargeman (mechanic) and chargeman (ammunition and explosive) at its official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. A total of 172 vacancies are on offer. The application process for the same has begun and will conclude on April 28 at 11 pm.

To be eligible for the job, candidates who meet the eligibility requirements will have to appear for written exam consisting of 100 objective type questions. The date of exam is yet to be announced. Candidates will also have to appear for document verification and fitness round.

Indian Navy Chargeman recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 172

Mechanic – 103

Ammunition and explosive – 69

Indian Navy Chargeman recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 30 years

Education: For the post of chargeman (mechanic) candidates should have a diploma in either mechanical, electrical, electronics or product engineering with two years of work experience.

For the post of chargeman ammunition and explosives, candidates with diploma in chemical engineering and two years of work experience can apply.

Indian Navy Chargeman recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on ‘apply online’

Step 3: Click on ‘register’

Step 4: Click on register with/without Aadhaar, furnish data and verify to get registration number

Step 5: Log-in using registration id

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Make payment

Indian Navy Chargeman recruitment 2019: Fee

Applicants will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 205. Those belonging to SC, ST, PwD, ex-serviceman category and females are exempted from paying any fee.

Indian Navy Chargeman recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a monthly remuneration in the pay scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

