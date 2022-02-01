Indian Navy BTech Entry July 2022: Check past years’ cut-off to set your target

The Indian Navy is all set to conduct the recruitment process for the Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Entry. The registration process via an online application form has already begun on January 29, 2022. All interested candidates are requested to visit the official Indian Navy website to apply for the same.

This recruitment process is being conducted for a four-year BTech degree course under the 10+2 system. Candidates who successfully apply will be shortlisted on the basis of their JEE Mains 2022 scores.

Eligibility criteria

Before applying, candidates must check the eligibility criteria for the B.Tech entry. This is based on the candidate’s educational background, physical structure, and age.

Age limit of Candidate: The candidate must have been born between Jan 2, 2002, and Jul 1, 2004 (both dates inclusive).

Marital Status: The candidate must be unmarried and must full fill the Indian Nationality Criteria.

Educational Qualification: Must have passed the Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examinations from any Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII).

Height and Weight: Candidate must be at least 1.57mtrs tall and must have weight equivalent to this.

EyeSight: Standard eyesight criteria must be followed. 6/6, 6/9 for distant vision, correctable to 6/6 or 6/6 with glasses, and should not be colour or night blind.

No permanent body tattoos.

After checking the eligibility criteria, candidates can start applying by following the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official Indian Navy website by clicking on, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates can find a direct link for accessing the registration form.

Step 3: Fill out the essential details of registration and click on “Submit”.

Step 4: After completing this, candidates will be issued their login details.

Step 5: Candidates must log in to their accounts and start filling out the application form.

Step 6: After filling out the application form, candidates will be asked to upload scanned copies of their documents. They must be in JPG format.

Step 7: Check the details and documents for one last time and click on “Submit”. This ends the registration process.

The form will close on February 9, 2022 hence candidates must fill out the form before this date. Students who successfully register for this program and get shortlisted based on the cutoff marks will receive a call letter from the Indian Navy for further processes.

Cut-offs

Every year, the Indian Naval board releases a cut-off list, based on which candidates are shortlisted. Below mentioned is the previous year’s cut-off list. Candidates can check this and prepare for their examination accordingly.

Category of the Candidate Previous Cut Off Marks (in %) Unreserved 73-75 OBC 69-71 SC 64-66 ST 59-61

For the academic year 2022, the Indian Navy will announce a joint result based on candidates marks and his/her interview scores. The cutoff list will also be released along with the results.