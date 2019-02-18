Indian Navy admit cards for AA, SSR, MR exam to release at 6 pm

Indian Navy admit cards: The Indian Navy has released the admit cards for the post of matric recruit (MR), senior secondary recruit (SSR), artificer apprentice (AA) will be released today at 6 pm on its official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. Earlier the admit cards were expected to release on February 15, however, it was later postponed.

The written exam for the post of SR and AA will be conducted on February 26 to February 28 and for the post of MR and SSR the recruitment exam will be conducted from February 23 to 25. The details of the exam venue and timing will be declared on the admit card.

Indian Navy admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Indian Navy admit card for AA, SSR,..’ under ‘whats’ news’ section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using your credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download and take a print out of the admit card. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card and identity proof, according to the official website.

