Indian Navy AA, SSR Result 2019 declared, how to check via website

Indian Navy AA, SSR Result 2019: The Indian Navy declared the result for the written exam conducted for the post of senior secondary recruit (SSR), sports entry and artificer apprentices (AA). The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website — joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The selected candidates can check their name through the official website. The final merit list is available at the website- joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy SSR, MR, AA result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘online application’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

