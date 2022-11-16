scorecardresearch
Indian intellectual property office to hire trademark agents; exam in May 2023

The primary role of these agents is to help applicants file applications for registration of intellectual property like patent, trademarks and designs

trademark agents, intellectual propertyOnline registration of candidates is likely to start in January, 2023, it said.

After a gap of 10 years, Indian intellectual property office CGPDTM has announced plans for conducting examination for the selection of trademark agents on May 7 next year.

Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) said that candidates who are willing to appear in trademark and patent agent examination 2023 can check their eligibility as per the rules.

“The office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks announces that the Trade Marks Agent Examination 2023 and Patent Agent Examination 2023 are likely to be held on May 7, 2023,” it added.

The controller general supervises the working of the Patents Act, 1970, the Designs Act, 2000 and the Trade Marks Act, 1999 and also renders advice to the government on matters relating to these subjects.

The objective of the trademarks law is to register trademarks applied for in the country and to provide for better protection of trademark for goods and services and also to prevent fraudulent use of the mark.

The primary role of these agents is to help applicants file applications for registration of intellectual property like patent, trademarks and designs

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 12:52:46 pm
