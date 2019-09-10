Indian Institute of Astrophysics recruitment 2019: Jobs for diploma holders, salary up to Rs 92,000

Indian Institute of Astrophysics recruitment 2019: The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bangalore has invited applications for 9 posts. The applications are available on at the official website, iiap.res.in and the last date to submit the form is September 30. Candidates can submit the printed copy of application form by October 10.

For the post of a mechanical engineer and assistant engineer, a screening test will be conducted which will assess candidates on general English, Maths and subjects related to diploma and ITI level, respectively. For the post of the Upper-Division Clerk (UDC), there will be a written exam followed by a skill test.

Indian Institute of Astrophysics recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iiap.res.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Job posting’ under ‘opportunity’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply now’ next to the post you wish to apply for

Step 4: Click on ‘register here’, create log-in id

Step 5: Log-in using credentials, fill the form

Step 6: Make payment

Indian Institute of Astrophysics recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 9

Mechanical Assistant – 1

Technical Assistant – 1

Upper Division Clerk – 5

Mechanic A – 2

Indian Institute of Astrophysics recruitment 2019: Salary

Technical assistant (electronics), and a mechanical assistant will get a salary up to Rs 92,300. Mechanic A will get paid up to Rs 63,200. For the post of UDC, candidates will get salary up to Rs 81,100.

