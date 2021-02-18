Indian gaming industry sees uptick in hiring: Report

A recent report also pegged that gaming industry will be at $2.8 billion by 2022. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Indian gaming industry is witnessing a spike in hiring activity, both searches and postings were up by 13 and 15 per cent respectively in January as against last year. As per job search website Indeed, the number of job postings in January were twice the number of searches, in July last year it was triple.

A recent report also pegged that gaming industry will be at $2.8 billion by 2022. Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed.com said, “Our data forecasts the growth of India’s gaming industry which will have a substantial impact on the jobs of tomorrow. With a ripple effect across sectors such as technology, telecommunications, marketing or events, the gaming industry has the potential to generate massive employment in India.”

Naman Jhawar, SVP, operations and strategy, MPL said that their headcount grew by 110 per cent in 2020 as personnel were hired across offices in Bengaluru, Pune, Jakarta, and Singapore. “The sector is booming and we are looking to expand rapidly this year. To cater to these plans, MPL aims to double its workforce over the course of this year. Some of the areas we are looking to strengthen are technology, operations, and product,” he added.

Meanwhile, the online gaming industry urged government to set up a self-regulatory body to standardise regulations for the entire online skill gaming sector.