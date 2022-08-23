Top 3 sectors in India likely to hire more freshers: Report

India is one of the desired locations for entry level jobs globally, with more than 59 per cent employers keen on hiring freshers during the second half of 2022, according to the Career Outlook Report by TeamLease EdTech.

About 59 per cent of employers will hire freshers between July to December, 2022 – a 12 per cent increase vs. H1 2022 and a 42 per cent increase vs. H2 2021. The report highlights that the outlook towards hiring freshers is strikingly changing in India.

“The sentiment around entry level jobs and freshers hiring is significantly improving in India. More employers willing to increase their freshers resource pool is, in fact, an evidence of this trend and indicates that the employability of the country’s youth has undergone a value driven change over the last few years. A lot of this is attributed to the alliance between employers, academia and industry; which has played an instrumental role in creating the right kind of programs (like apprenticeship embedded degrees) to educate and up-skill candidates. Within a year, freshers hiring sentiment has seen a 42% increase and we are optimistic that this will go up rapidly in the coming years as well,” said Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech.

Top sectors for freshers

The Information and Technology (IT) sector is leading this trend by showing 65 per cent intent to hire and is followed by Ecommerce and Technology start-ups and telecommunications with 48 per cent and 47 per cent employers showing the intent to hire, respectively.

Top jobs roles Key domain skills

Key soft skills

In-Demand courses Top 3 sectors Top 3 cities Affiliate Marketing Specialist Product Management Teamwork Blockchain Information Technology (65%) Bengaluru (68%) Data Scientist Cybersecurity and Ethical Hacking Self-Confidence Biotechnology E-commerce and Technology Start-ups (48%) Mumbai (50%) Molecular Biologist Blockchain Leadership Qualities Cyber Security Telecommunications (47%) New Delhi (45%) Wellness Specialist Biotechnology and Business Emotional Intelligence Cloud Computing User Experience Researcher Analytics Creativity Business Analytics

Powered by increased spending in the sector (US$ 101.8 billion this year), increased exports (8% to 10% increase in FY22-23), growth of the software product industry and the government allocating a US$ 11.58 billion budget; the IT sector is rapidly growing and is expected to hire 100,000 freshers to meet rising demand, the report suggests.

On the other hand, telecom companies are looking forward to infuse Rs 3345 crores in the sector and expand their data centres pan India. There is a huge demand for job roles across 5G-centric technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and cloud computing in the telecom sector; with a majority of companies hiring freshers,” the report states.

However, some industries such as travel and hospitality (7%), agriculture and agrochemicals (9%), real estate: non-essential (9%) and marketing and advertising (9%) have not shown a similar kind of growth.

Top cities for freshers

In terms of cities, the start-up capital of India, Bengaluru, has emerged as the leading city for freshers with 68 per cent employers projecting the intent to hire, followed by the financial capital, Mumbai, at 50 per cent and the national capital, New Delhi at 45 per cent.

“In H1 2022, hiring sentiment of employers in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi stood at 59%, 43% and 39% respectively. In H2 2021 (same period last year), the hiring sentiment for employers in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi stood at 43%, 31% and 27%, respectively. The locations which have shown slow hiring sentiment are Kochi (2%), Indore (2%), Coimbatore (3%) and Chandigarh (5%),” the report reads.