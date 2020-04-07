India hiring declines 18% in March, travel and retail badly hit: Survey

Hiring affected across sectors in India (Representational image) Hiring affected across sectors in India (Representational image)

Overall hiring activity in India declined by 18 per cent in March, with travel and airlines, hospitality and retail industries witnessing a massive drop in job offerings as compared to March last year, according to job portal Naukri.com. The worst decline is in the hotel and travel industry at 56 per cent, while the retail industry has seen a 50 per cent dip. IT-software and BFSI are among the least affected areas where hiring fell by 9 per cent each.

Hiring across the country is facing a decline, however, the metro cities are facing a bigger crisis. The worst hit, across the country, is Delhi with a decline of 26 per cent closely followed by Chennai and Hyderabad at 24 and 18, per cent respectively, as per the report by the Naukri.com.

While jobs across sectors are being hit, it is the more senior experienced hands who will experience the burn more. For people with seven or less years of experience, there is a decline in hiring by 16 per cent from last year, while for those with experience of 13 years and above, the hiring rates fell by 29 per cent, as per the study.

Meanwhile, another survey shows that there has been a rise in job searches from work from home or remote working job roles after the pandemic, however, the number of such jobs offered by the industry remains almost unchanged.

