Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education recruitment 2019: Salary above Rs 1.5 lakh, online application begins April 1

Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education recruitment 2019: Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education has advertised for 54 various vacant posts. The online application process will begin from April 1, and the candidates can apply online till May 15, 2019.

The selected candidates will get a salary of around Rs 1.7 lakh (1,77,500) per month. The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s, Master’s degree in Science, Engineering to apply for the posts.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 54

Post wise vacancy details:

Forestry: 13

Forest Hydrology: 2

Bio-Technology: 1

Soil Science: 3

Botany: 9

Chemistry: 6

Entomology: 4

Forest Economics: 2

Plant Pathology: 3

Wood Science and Technology: 4

Marine Biology: 1

Ecology: 3

Forest Genetics: 2

Seed Technology: 1

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s/ Master’s degree in Science/ Engineering/ Technology.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 35 years of age. The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as per the official notification.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs (56,100 to 1,77,500).

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

The examinations will be conducted in ten cities around India- Bengaluru (Karnataka), Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Dehrdaun (Uttarakhand), Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh), Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Jorhat (Assam), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Shimla (Himachal Pradesh).

Application fee:

The general category/ EWS/ OBC candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500. However, the reserve category candidates do not have to pay any application fee.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply online through the official website, icfre.gov.in on or before May 15, 2019.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application process: April 1

Last date to apply online: May 15, 2019.

