Indian Coastal guard Yantrik admit card 2019 released, steps to download

Indian Coastal guard Yantrik admit card 2019: The Indian Coast Guard has released the admit card for the post of Yantrik Technical (for mechanical, electrical, electronic and telecommunication trade). The candidates who will appear in the recruitment examinations can download the admit card till September 9, 2019.

The admit card is available at the website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Indian Coast guard Yantrik admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘link to download e-admit card for Yantrik’ under ”

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates need to download and take print out of the admit card. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a hall ticket.

