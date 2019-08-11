Indian Coast Guard Yantrik recruitment 2019: Registration process begins, know how to apply

Indian Coast guard Yantrik recruitment 2019: Indian Coast Guard has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Navik. The online application process has started, and the candidates can apply through the official website- joinindiancoastguard.gov.in on or before August 17, 2019.

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 29,200 per month.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess matriculation or equivalent and a diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics and Telecommunication with 60 per cent marks in aggregate.

Pay scale:

The candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 29,200 per month in addition Rs 6,200 dearness allowance.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 22 years.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test. The admit card will be available online from September 1, 2019.

Indian Coast guard Yantrik admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘link to download e-admit card for Yantrik’ under ”

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website- joinindiancoastguard.gov.in on or before August 17, 2019.

