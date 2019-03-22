Indian Coast Guard Yantrik admit card released, Navik exam dates postponed

Toggle Menu
Indian Coast Guard Yantrik admit card have been released at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The admit card for post of Navik (GD) will be released again as the exam dates have been rescheduled.

Indian coast guard admit card released at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. (Source: official website)

Indian Coast Guard Yantrik admit card: The Indian Coast Guard has released the admit card for the post of Yantrik at its official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The admit card or hall tickets will be available to download till April 5, 2019 after which the link will be deactivated.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard has postponed the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of Navik (GD) on the pretext of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The revised dates are yet to be announced. Candidates will also receive new admit cards for the same which will be available on the official website from April 7, 2019.

Indian Coast Guard Yantrik admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiancoast.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘e-admit card download’ link under the ‘notification’ section
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using application number or email id
Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out before April 5, 2019. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.

Selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 29,000 in addition with Yantrik pay of Rs 6,000 and allowanced, according to official notifictaion.

