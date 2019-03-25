Indian Coast Guard result declared for assistant commandant recruitment, steps to download

Indian Coast Guard result: The Indian Coast Guard has declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted to hire at the post of assistant commandant. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their result from the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The final selection list of group 9, 10 and 11 has been released.

The candidates who qualify Preliminary Selection are called for Final Selection. The Final Selection will consist of psychological test, group task and interview (personality test). All documents verified during PSB are also required to be produced in originals during FSB.

Indian Coast Guard result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘FSB list of candidates’ under ‘new events’

Step 3: Click on the FSB

Step 4: Search your registration number

Candidates can download and take print-out of the result for future reference.

GD (Pilot) candidates on qualifying FSB will be required to appear for CPSS at Dehradun or Mysore AFSBs. That already qualified CPSS are to provide details of batch, Chest number, date and place while filling up PIQ forms during FSB.

