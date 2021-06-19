Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: Syllabus and tips to become Navik, Yantrik

Aspiring candidates have to fill up the Indian Coast Guard Application Form for Navik/Yantrik posts online on the website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. starting from July 02 to July 16, 2021. (Express Photo by Javed Raja/Representational)

Indian Coast Guard has released a combined advertisement to fill up 350 vacancies for the posts of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik. Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 for Navik and Yantrik posts will be conducted through multiple stages of selection.

Aspiring candidates have to fill up the Indian Coast Guard Application Form for Navik/Yantrik posts online on the website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. starting from July 02 to July 16, 2021.

A tentative schedule of the exam dates and the release of the Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Admit Card has been announced and the Stage I exams are scheduled to be held in September 2021. Thus, candidates must get on with Navik/Yantrik recruitment exam preparations without wasting any time.

Those who have taken the Coast Guard Navik/Yantrik exams before are of the view that time management is an important success factor in the exam which is why preparation for the written exam has to be practice intensive. Previous qualifiers suggest attempting reasoning, GK and English sections at first and the Mathematics & Science sections afterward. Around half the total duration will be required to answer the Maths/Science questions. With the tentative schedule of release of Coast Guard Admit Card announced, candidates must plan in advance to reserve the last week before the exam for extensive practice & revision.

The question paper will be divided into sections where section I (for all posts) will be based on the Class 10 syllabus consisting of the subjects of mathematics, science, English, reasoning and general knowledge. On the other hand, section II for the Navik (GD) post will be based on the Class 12 mathematics & physics syllabus. Section III-V, for Yantrik (electrical/electronics/mechanical) posts, will be based on the syllabus of diploma level engineering in the corresponding discipline.

Candidates are advised to devise a study plan to cover the topics of the relevant sections that they have to attempt in the exam. A detailed study plan is the only way to ensure preparations for all subjects are covered in due time.

Indian Coast Guard has also notified the minimum qualifying marks in each section and candidates must secure the passing marks separately in each section in order to make it to the India Coast Guard Merit Lists 2021 for Navik/Yantrik recruitment. One must refer to the official website for full details of section-wise minimum passing marks, distribution of marks, maximum marks, the total number of questions etc. and devise a strategy to prioritise subjects to study at first. Practice for Mathematics & Science subjects and regularly updating knowledge of Current Affairs are key success factors for the Navik/Yantrik exam.

It is also advised that candidates collect the Indian Coast Guard Navik/Yantrik Question Papers of the previous few years and refer to them for appearing in the exam. In this way, one can identify the high marks yielding sections in the question paper and prioritise subjects to study and revise accordingly. In addition, candidates must also solve mock tests and sample papers available commercially to prepare for the exam.

It is further emphasised that one must focus on daily revisions and practice for the exam as per the syllabus. Since the syllabus is based on Class 10/Class 12 and Diploma Level subjects, one may also refer to NCERT books as well as other practice materials for Coast Guard recruitment competitive exams.