Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: Apply for 358 posts for Class 10th, 12th pass, salary up to Rs 53,000

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: The online application process has begun for the post of Navik at the Indian Coast Guard. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, joincoastguard.cdac.in. The application process has begun on January 5 and will conclude on January 19 at 6 pm. A total of 358 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

To be selected for the posts, candidates will first have to pass an online exam followed by a physical fitness test and document verification. While the dates of the exams are not out, it would be held in March 2021. The result of the online exam at stage-I will be announced tentatively within 20 days, as per the official notice.

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: Selection process

Finally selected candidates will have to undergo training. The basic training for navik (general duty) and yantrik will commence in August 2021 and navik (domestic branch) in October 2021 at INS Chilka followed by sea training and professional training in the allotted trade.

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Age: The applicants should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 22 years.

Education: For the post of navik, candidates must have obtained at least a class 12 level of education with mathematics and physics from an education board for navik in domestic branch and yantrik posts class 10 passed students can also apply.

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 250. The candidates belonging to SC, ST category are exempted from paying any fee.

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: Salary

Finally selected candidates for the post of Navik will be a basic pay of Rs 21,700 plus DA and other allowances for the post of Yantrik, basic pay is Rs 47600 plus Rs 6200 worth DA and other allowances.