Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2020: Application process begins for Yantrik posts, check details

Indian Coast Guard Yantrik recruitment 2020: The Indian Coast Guard has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Yantrik. The online application process has started, and the candidates can apply through the official website- joinindiancoastguard.gov.in on or before March 22, 2020.

The registration process started from March 16, 2020. The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 29,200 per month.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess matriculation or equivalent and a diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics and Telecommunication with 60 per cent marks in aggregate.

Pay scale: The candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 29,200 per month in addition Rs 6,200 dearness allowance.

Indian Coast Guard Yantrik recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘opportunities’ in the main tab (next to EWS button)

Step 3: In the new page, click on ‘gender’, select post and click ‘I agree’

Step 4: Fill the form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 22 years.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, physical fitness test (PFT) and fitness in the medical exam. Based on the performance in the written examination, candidates will be shortlisted for the medical test. Selected candidates will be trained at INS Chilka followed by sea training and professional training in the allotted trade.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website- joinindiancoastguard.gov.in on or before March 22, 2020.

