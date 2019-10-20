Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment notification 2019: Check eligibility, how to apply, salary

Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment notification 2019: The Indian Coast Guard is inviting applications for the post of Navik at its official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The application process will begin on October 30 and conclude on November 8. To be selected for the job, candidates will have to appear for written exam scheduled to be conducted by the end of November. Those who clear the written exam will be shortlisted for a physcial fitness test and medical examination.

The finally selected candidates will be recruited at the post of cook or steward. The number of posts to be filled through this recruitment drive has not been released yet. The recruitment zones will be North, North-East, East, West and North-west while the respective exam centers will be Noida, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai and Gandhi Nagar.

Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment notification 2019: Eligibility

Education: Applicant must have cleared class 10 with 50 per cent marks for those belonging to the reserved category, there is a relaxation of 5 per cent in the passing marks.

Age: Candidates should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible for the job. The upper age limit is capped at 22 years. The age will be calculated as on April 1, 2020.

Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment notification 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘opportunities’ button

Step 3: Read instructions, fill personal details and select exam center

Step 4: Click on the online application form, select 01.2020 Batch and select post applied for ‘Navik’

Step 5: Read instructions, check the ‘I agree’ box

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment notification 2019: Salary

Candidates will be hired at basic pay of Rs 21,700 with allowances, LTC, ration etc additional.

Selected candidates will have to undergo training beginning from April 2020 at the INS Chilka followed by sea training and professional training. After which they will be hired in their respective batches.

