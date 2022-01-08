Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment 2022: Important books, preparation tips

The registration portal for Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment (ICGN), 2022 is now open, but only for male candidates. Interested candidates can fill the application form on the official website.

The official date of the exam will be announced soon. Candidates of the age group 18- 22 can apply for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik, till January 14, 2022.

In addition to this, the Navik admit cards will be issued to the successfully registered candidates a few days prior to the exam date. The conducting body is yet to provide the candidates with the exam schedule.

The ICG Navik Recruitment exam is conducted in four stages. Stage 1 will have five different papers which will be compulsory for all candidates, irrespective of the post they have applied for. Questions in this paper will cover sections from class 10 Mathematics, Science, GK, English, and Reasoning. Candidates who have applied for Navik (GD) will also have to attempt Paper II. Then, candidates who have applied for Yantrik will also have to attempt Paper III/ IV/ V based on their electrical/ electronics/ mechanical background. The ICG syllabus, maximum marks, and duration depend on the papers the candidate has to attempt.

Candidates can make use of internet resources to prepare for the exam. There are many websites that clarify the aspirants’ doubts and provide important questions. Candidates can also refer to the following books for preparation:

NCERT Mathematics Textbook for Class X

NCERT Science textbook for Class X

NCERT Mathematics Textbook for Class XII

NCERT Science textbook for Class XII

Indian Coast Guard Navik (GD) Guide by Arihant Experts

Indian Coast Guard Navik (GD/ DB/ Yantrik) by Arihant Experts

Study Guide for Indian Coast Guard Navik General Duty & Domestic Branch Exams by Disha Experts

R. Gupta’s Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Recruitment Exam Guide

R. Gupta’s Indian Coast Guard Navik Domestic Branch book

Indian Coast Guard Navik GD Recruitment Exam 1100+ Solved Questions by EduGorilla Prep Experts

As the ICG Navik Recruitment exam is around the corner, candidates have to leverage their time carefully and prepare strategically. Here are a few tips to help the candidates:

Planning is the key to cracking any exam. Devise a strategy and make a schedule.

Understand the exam pattern, the type of questions asked, weightage of different areas, and frequently asked concepts. Try solving previous years’ papers for better clarity.

Make sure your basics are strong before moving on to the difficult questions.

Read articles and newspapers as it will help you score better in English and GK.

Prepare notes: write down all the formulas and key points in a separate book.

Attempt mock exams: Enroll in test series offered by websites or other institutions to understand weak areas and practice accordingly.

Make use of YouTube and other resources on the internet to understand difficult concepts and to clarify any doubts.

The ICG Navik recruitment exam is conducted every year to recruit prospective candidates into the Indian Coast Guard. Candidates who have passed 10+2 exams with Mathematics and Physics can apply for Navik (GD); candidates who have passed Class 10 are eligible to apply for Navik (DB) and candidates with a diploma or B.Tech in any electrical/ mechanical/ electronics/ telecommunications course can apply for Yantrik. Candidates can only apply to one of these posts in a given year.

Stage I of the exam is computer-based. Candidates who qualify will be shortlisted for Stage II, which involves a physical fitness test, document verification, and initial medical examination. Candidates who clear Stage II will move on to Stage III, which involves document verification, final medical examination at INS Chilka, submission of original documents, and police verification.

Shortlisted candidates are selected for Stage IV of the recruitment, in which they are selected for training at INS Chilka, based on the merit list and vacancies. The Indian Coast Guard results for Stage III and IV will be announced in August 2022.