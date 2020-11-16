Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment 2021 released for 10th pass, monthly salary at Rs 27,000

Apply at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. (Image: official website)

Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment 2021: The Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for the post of Navik at its official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The application process will begin online from November 30 and will conclude on December 7. Interested can apply within the timeframe. Selected candidates will be hired at the post of a cook or a steward. A total of 50 jobs are vacant for this post.

Candidates will be selected based on the written exam. The exam will consist of objective type questions covering topics including quantitative aptitude, mathematics, general sciences, general English, general awareness (current affairs and general knowledge), and reasoning (verbal and non-verbal). Those who qualify written exam will undergo a Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and the initial medical exam.

Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Age: The applicant must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 22 years. Age will be calculated as of April 1, 2021.

Education: Class 10 students with at least 50 per cent marks can apply for the job. For reserved category candidates, there will be a relaxation in cut-off up to 5 per cent.

Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment 2021: Salary

Starting basic pay for Navik is Rs 21,700. Candidates will get allowances extra on the pay. Promotion prospects exist up to the rank of Pradhan Adhikari with a pay scale Rs 47,600 with dearness allowance.

