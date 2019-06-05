Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment 2019: 10th pass can apply, check details here

Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment 2019: The Indian Coast Guard under the Ministry of Defence has released an online application for the post of Navik. The application form has been released today, June 5, 2019. The interested candidates can apply at the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is June 10 (Monday), 5 pm.

Advertising

Candidates will have to appear for an objective-type exam. Candidates will be assessed on quantitative aptitude, mathematics, general science, English, current affairs and GK, and reasoning. While the date of exam is yet to be decided, the admit card for the same will be released from June 20-26, 2019. Those who clear the written exam will be appearing for physical fitness test (PFT) and document verification (DV).

Read | List of top internships: Freshers can apply too, earn up to Rs 12,000

Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ‘joinindiancoastguard.gov.in’

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘online application’ under ‘careers’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Read instructions carefully, click on gender, select post applied and select I agree

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Advertising

Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Applicant should be at least class 10 pass with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the minimum marks are relaxed by 5 per cent.

Age: Applicant should be at least 18-year-old to be eligible to apply for the job. The upper age limit is capped at 22 years for the unreserved category. For candidates belonging to the SC and ST category, the upper age is relaxed by five years and for OBC category candidates it is relaxed by three years.

Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment 2019: Salary

The basic pay for navik (DB) is Rs 21700. Additional allowances will also be granted to the employee.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.