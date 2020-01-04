Indian Coast Guard Navik notification: 260 posts for 12th pass, check eligibility, pay grade

Applications to begin from January 26 (Representational image) Applications to begin from January 26 (Representational image)

Indian Coast Guard notification: The Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for the post of Navik (general duty) in the Indian Coast Guard. A total of 260 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The application form will be available from January 26 till February 2, 2020.

Applications will be shortlisted based on marks obtained in class 12. The cut-off will vary per centre. Shortlisted candidates will appear for a written exam followed by a physical fitness test (PFT) and medical standard test. Finally selected candidates will be shortlisted for training which will begin in August 2020.

Indian Coast Guard notification: Eligibility

Age: Applicants should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 22 years. A relaxation of five years in upper age is given to candidates belonging to SC/ST category and those belonging to OBC category will get a relaxation of three years.

Education: Applicants should have at least class 12 level of education with math and physics as subjects and should have obtained 50 per cent marks aggregate. The minimum marks is relaxed by 5 per cent (till 45 per cent) for reserved category candidates.

Indian Coast Guard notification: Salary

Candidates will be selected for a basic pay of Rs 21700 with allowances extra.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd