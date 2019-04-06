Indian coast guard Navik GD revised admit card released: Steps to download

Indian coast guard Navik revised admit card: The Indian Coast guard has released the revised admit card for the post of Navik GD at its official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The admit card was released again, as the exam was rescheduled on the pretext of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Those who have cleared class 12 could apply for the job. Candidates need to appear for written exam followed by a physical eligibility test (PET) to be eligible for the job.

Indian coast guard Navik revised admit card: How to download

Step 1: Vist the official website — joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘link to download e-admit card’ under ‘news events’ tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates can download admit card and take print out for future reference. A copy of the call letter must be carried along to the exam hall as without the same, candidates will not be allowed to appear in the exam,

Candidates on clearing written exam will be asked on appearing for the physcial eligibility test (PET). A final list will be released thereafter. Selected candidates will be trained at the INS Chilka and get a monthly stipend of Rs 21,700.