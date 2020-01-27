Indian Coast Guard Navik application forms out: Here is how to apply for 260 posts

Indian Coast Guard recruitment Navik notification 2020: Apply at joinidiancoatguard.gov.in. (Representational image) Indian Coast Guard recruitment Navik notification 2020: Apply at joinidiancoatguard.gov.in. (Representational image)

Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment 2020: The Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for the post of Navik. While the notification was released in the first week of January, the application forms have been released on January 26. Those who are eligible can apply at the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The application process will remain open till February 2 for a total of 260 posts.

Those in the age group of 18-22 years and having class 12 level of education can apply for the posts. Candidates must have secured 50 per cent marks in class 12, for reserved category candidates the same is 45 per cent. For reserved category candidates, there is relaxation in the upper age limit.

Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘opportunities’ in the main tab (next to EWS button)

Step 3: In the new page, click on ‘gender’, select post and click ‘I agree’

Step 4: Fill the form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment

Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment 2020: Salary

On joining the Indian Coast Guard, candidates will get a basic salary of Rs 21,700 and after training it will be Rs 47,600.

Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment 2020: Selection process

The selection process includes a written test, physical fitness test (PFT) and fitness in the medical exam. Based on the performance in the written examination, candidates will be shortlisted for the medical test. Selected candidates will be trained at INS Chilka followed by sea training and professional training in the allotted trade.

