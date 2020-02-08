Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant recruitment begin, how to apply, salary, selection process

Indian Coast goard application: Apply at joinidniancoastguard.gov.in (Representational image) Indian Coast goard application: Apply at joinidniancoastguard.gov.in (Representational image)

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant recruitment: The application from has begun by the Indian Coast Guard to recruit at the post of assistant commandant. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 15, as per the official notification. Selected candidates will have to undergo training at INA, Ezhimala to begin from June 2020.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for preliminary test. It will consist of mental ability test, cognitive aptitude test, picture perception test and discussion. The aptitude test will be in English only and will be objective type. Those who clear the prelims will be called for final selection which consists of psychological test, group task and interview. The exam dates are yet to be announced.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Applicant should have a bachelor’s degree from any recognized university with minimum 55 per cent marks in aggregate. Candidates also need to have maths and physics as subject up to class 12.

Age: Applicants should be born between July 1, 1990 to June 30, 1999 with both dates inclusive.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will get a basic starting salary of Rs 56,100 per month along with several allowances including TA, DA, HRA, ration etc.

