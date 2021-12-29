Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant admit card 2021 released; check steps to download

The Indian Coast Guard has released the Assistant Commandant admit card 2021 on their official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The candidates can download their hall ticket by entering the registered email address or the provided application number and their respective date of birth.

The admit cards are only available for the candidates who had successfully filled out the Indian Coast Guard AC application form and made the payment before December 17, 2021. It is to be noted that no admit card for Assistant Commandant is not going to be sent via post and the candidates have to download it through the official website only.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Visit” section

Step 3: Now click on the link “Indian Coast Guard AC Admit Card 2021”

Step 4: Enter the login credentials like application number or registered email id and date of birth

Step 5: After submitting the details a new page will open consisting of the candidate’s hall ticket

Step 6: Download the AC admit card 2021 and take a print out copy for further use.

As per the official notification, two copies are needed to be carried to the examination venue. Along with the hall ticket, the candidates need to bring a few other documents. These documents include a recent colored passport-sized photograph of the candidate, original class 10 and 12 certificate and mark sheets, original degree certificate, a government-approved photo identity proof, category certificate( if any), character certificate, income certificate for EWS category candidates, and 12 recently clicked passport sized photographs with blue background.

Candidates without any of these documents shall not be permitted to appear for the assistant commandant examination and their candidature would be subject to cancellation. The candidates are also advised to check the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully. In case of any discrepancy, the candidates should contact the authorities at the earliest. The Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant exam is conducted in two rounds, preliminary examination and the final test. Separate admit cards are released for both the rounds of AC exam. The verification of the given documents is completed just before the preliminary examination.

In addition, the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant examination is going to be conducted in four places namely, Goa, Chennai, Kolkata and Noida. The exam centres are allotted to the candidates according to the place they selected while filing out the AC application form. The candidates are advised to reach their respective exam centre 30 minutes prior the examination time.

After the preliminary test is conducted, the authority will release the Indian Coast Guard AC results in February 2022. The shortlisted candidates are going to be allowed to appear for the final test which includes Psychological Test, Group Task, and Interview. The candidates will also go through a medical test at the nearest military hospital and will be examined as per the provided medical standards.