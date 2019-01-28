Indian coast gaurd recruitment 2019: Jobs for class 12 pass, apply before January 31

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2019: The Indian Coastal Guard is inviting applications for the post of Navik (general duty). Interested candidates can apply at the official website, joiniandiancoastguard.gov.in. The application process is open and the last date to apply is January 31, 2019. The application process will close at 5 pm, January 31, 2019.

The recruitment is for the post of Navik (general duty). The recruitment exam to be conducted in March/April 2019. Selected candidates will then be eligible to appear for physical fitness test (PFT). In the PFT exam, candidates will be asked to complete a 1.6 kilometres run in seven minutes, do 20 squats and 10 push-ups.

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and no more than 22 years of age

Education qualification: Candidates should be at least class 12 pass with mathematics, chemistry and physics as compulsory subjects with at least 50 per cent marks. A relaxation of 5 per cent will be given to candidates belonging to reserved category

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2019: Documents required

Three copies of pre-filled online e-admit card with latest photograph affixed

Original class 10 and class 12 certificate and mark sheet

Original caste certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate of their respective state

Proof of identity

Passport-sized photos

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jpininidancoastalguard.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘opportunities’

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully, select your gender and click ‘I agree button’

Step 4: Start filling the form, submit

Candidates have to upload the photograph and signature in .jpeg format (image quality 200 dpi). The size of photograph and signature must be between 10 kb to 40 kb and 10 kb to 30 kb respectively.

Indian Coast Guard: Pay Scale

According to the official notification, candidates will be paid minimum Rs 21,700 plus allowances as monthly salary

