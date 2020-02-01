Indian Bank SO recruitment: How to apply for 138 posts, salary up to Rs 51,490

Indian Bank SO recruitment: Apply at indianbank.in (Representational image) Indian Bank SO recruitment: Apply at indianbank.in (Representational image)

Indian Bank SO recruitment: The Indian Bank has invited applications for the post of specialist officer (SO) at the official website indianbank.in. A total of 138 vacancies are advertised under this notification. The application process is on and will close on February 10. The admit cards will be out on February 20 and recruitment exam will be held on March 8, 2020.

Those who clear the online test will be called for for interview. The selected candidates in scale-I posts will have to serve a probation period of two years from the date of joining. Selected candidates in scale II and III posts will have to serve probation for a period of one year.

Indian Bank SO recruitment: Selection process

To be eligible of the job, candidates will have to appear for an online test. The minimum qualifying mark in Test is 40 per cent; the passing marks are 35 per cent for reserved category candidates. During the test, one-fourth marks will be deducted for wrong answer. If more number of candidates qualify than the vacancies, a cut-off will be released. The weightage for Test and Interview is 80:20 for Merit listing.

Indian Bank SO recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, indianbank.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on career in the bottom tab

Step 3: Click on specialist officer link

Step 4: Click on the link ‘online application’

Step 5: Click on ‘new registration’, log-in using credentials

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Pay fee, submit

Indian Bank SO recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 100.

Indian Bank SO recruitment: Eligibility

For scale-I posts, those in age of 20-30 years having graduate degree or CA/ICWA/CFA degree can apply. For scale II level posts, the age group should be 25 to 35 years with a graduate level degree and 1-5 years of experience, depending upon the post. For scale-III level posts, the age group is 27-37 and experience needed is one year with graduation.

Indian Bank SO recruitment: Salary

Those who are hired at scale-I level posts will get salary up to Rs 42020 while those in scale II will get paid up to Rs 45950 and for scale-II the monthly salary is up to Rs 51,490.

