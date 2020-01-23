Indian Bank SO recruitment 2020: Application process begins; check syllabus, paper pattern, details

Indian Bank SO recruitment 2020: The application process will be closed on February 10 Indian Bank SO recruitment 2020: The application process will be closed on February 10

Indian Bank SO recruitment 2020: Indian Bank has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the post of Specialist Officer. The application process was started on January 22 and candidates can apply online till February 10, 2020.

Interested candidates can apply online through the website- indianbank.net.in. There are a total 123 vacant posts. The recruitment examination will be conducted on March 8, 2020. The candidates can download the admit card online from February 20, 2020.

Indian Bank SO recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 123

Post wise vacancy details

Assistant Manager Credit: 85

Manager Credit: 15

Manager Security: 15

Manager Forex: 10

Manager Legal: 2

Manager Dealer: 5

Manager Risk Management: 5

Senior Manager Risk Management: 1

Indian Bank SO recruitment 2020: Important dates

Application process begins: January 22

Last date to apply: February 10

Online exam date: March 8

Download of hall tickets: February 20, 2020

Eligibility:

– The age of the candidates must be at least 20 years and not more than 30 years

– Candidates should have the required educational qualifications for their respective posts.

Indian Bank SO 2020: Selection process

The aspirants will be selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examinations. The preliminary exam will be conducted for two hours with 150 questions and a total score of 125 marks. It will be conducted in both English and Hindi.

Indian Bank SO 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website for Indian Bank.

Step 2: Click on the website- indianbank.net.in

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided and submit the application.

Step 4: Download the application and take a print out of the same for further reference.

